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BLOOD RIVER RISING – SOUTH AFRICAN SATIRICAL COVER
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72 views • January 07, 2022
WARNING ARTISTIC SATIRE AND PARODY.
Satirical song about the state of South Africa. After the SA parliament burnt down this year I was inspired to rewrite the lyrics of Bad Moon Rising to Blood River Rising. 2021 was full of destructive events nationally in SA and all mainstream parties and NGO’s are anti-white. Normal SA Whites are tired of the deception. I hope this parody and satire brings you some joy:) Let your memes be dreams:)
Satirical song about the state of South Africa. After the SA parliament burnt down this year I was inspired to rewrite the lyrics of Bad Moon Rising to Blood River Rising. 2021 was full of destructive events nationally in SA and all mainstream parties and NGO’s are anti-white. Normal SA Whites are tired of the deception. I hope this parody and satire brings you some joy:) Let your memes be dreams:)
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