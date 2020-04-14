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COVID - LOCKDOWN - GLOBAL BANKRUPTCY - the PLAN
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232 views • April 14, 2020
StopTheCrime.net NEW

ROCKEFELLER FOUNDATION
to Create an Economically Unstable and
Shock-Prone World
Authoritarian Controls - Criminals Thrive
We ARE the Enemy and War has been Declared.
Silent Weapons for a Quiet War

Link Below for the Document Discussed in this Video Produced by The Rockefeller Foundation- 'Scenarios For The Future Of Technology"
http://stopthecrime.net/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Scenarios-for-the-Future-of-Technologya.pdf

2:08 time stamp - READ Senate Report 93-549
https://archive.org/details/senate-report-93-549/mode/2up

2:28 time stamp - READ NASA War Plan Document
http://stopthecrime.net/wp/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/01-nasa-thefutureof-war-2-up.pdf

4:51 time stamp - Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars Document
http://www.stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT%20WEAPONS%20for%20QUIET%20WARS.pdf

16:25 time stamp - CDC is a Private FOR PROFIT Corporation
https://www.dnb.com/business-directory/company-profiles.centers_for_disease_control_and_prevention.0348cac60c2dba7ce46504f1c3d9c920.html#company-info

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Keywords
business5gwargenociderothschildbankruptcyrockefellersocial engineeringslaveryautomationcommerceplantake overend of humanitysocial controllockdowndeborahtavarescoronavirusa icovid19push of buttonkilling true creditorsdestruction of human lifeus airforseglobal up evil
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