Two Doses Offers Very Limited Protection, 'IF ANY' - Pfizer CEO Albert Bouria Jan. 10, 2022

Speaking at the J.P. Morgan healthcare conference, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla openly stated current vaccines the company developed for Wuhan coronavirus offer "limited, if any" protection against contracting current variants of the disease. He then encouraged booster shots.



Two doses of the vaccine offers very limited protection if any. Three doses with a booster offer reasonable protection against hospitalization and death.

-Albert Bouria, DVM, PhD, Pfizer CEO, J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Francisco, CA, January 10, 2022



The statement from Bourla comes as the Biden administration continues to justify vaccine mandates for federal workers, contractors and private businesses.



The Supreme Court on Thursday January 13, 2022, blocked the Biden administration's rule requiring larger businesses to ensure that WORKERS ARE VACCINATED against Covid-19 or WEAR MASKS and get TESTED WEEKLY.



But the court said a separate mandate requiring vaccinations for an estimated 20 million health care workers can be enforced.



A number of people who have pointed out the waning efficacy of Pfizer's vaccines, which Bourla touted last year as being "100%" effective against contracting or transmitting the virus, have been banned by social media companies.



Meanwhile, Bourla also announced the company is developing a vaccine specific to Omicron. It is expected to be ready in March when health officials predict the latest wave of the mild variant will already be over.