Ten Plagues of Egypt will Return 06/21/2022

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Today we take a look at a dream given to Vicki Goforth Parnell. Jesus showed her what the future holds. She was shown how water turned into blood, just like in the days of the Egyptians and Moses. There is a very important warning in this dream and we encourage you to listen until the very end!
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