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'Life Is Worth Losing - Dumb Americans - George Carlin
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52 views • July 04, 2020
Language Alert! This is the man who had a comedy shtick called : "The Seven Words You Can't Say On TV", Of course, those are not currently no-nos. Most all of them are now acceptable. This video is one of his best at pointing out the truth in a way that makes you laugh, when you aught to be crying.
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