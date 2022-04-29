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Russia says Poland plans to occupy west Ukraine Biden Trudeau plan to seize assets. AlexChristoforou
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223 views • April 29, 2022
Russia says Poland plans to occupy west Ukraine Biden Trudeau plan to seize assets. AlexChristoforou
Alex Christoforou
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MvyMSuT3mJc
https://odysee.com/@alexchristoforou:7/russia-says-poland-plans-to-occupy-west:2
https://rumble.com/v12sku9-russia-says-poland-plans-to-occupy-west-ukraine.-biden-trudeau-plan-to-seiz.html
Russia says Poland plans to occupy west Ukraine. Biden, Trudeau plan to seize assets. Update 2
Alex Christoforou
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MvyMSuT3mJc
https://odysee.com/@alexchristoforou:7/russia-says-poland-plans-to-occupy-west:2
https://rumble.com/v12sku9-russia-says-poland-plans-to-occupy-west-ukraine.-biden-trudeau-plan-to-seiz.html
Russia says Poland plans to occupy west Ukraine. Biden, Trudeau plan to seize assets. Update 2
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