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El Curandero - Original Music
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26 views • December 09, 2019
Here's an improvisation that started out on a log drum that was given to me for free. This wooden tongue drum is close to key of Eb. I built a couple more percussion tracks around the log drum via some wood staves and a small shaker. I also added a suble clapping track. Later I added my baglama saz as the lead strings along with a synth cello on Miroslav Philharmonik. Towards the end I added my home made electric guitar with some delay and reverb.
The overall feel of the song reminds me of a shaman preparing some kind of mixture. Hence the name El Curandero (the witch doctor/healer in Spanish)
Thanks for listening
The overall feel of the song reminds me of a shaman preparing some kind of mixture. Hence the name El Curandero (the witch doctor/healer in Spanish)
Thanks for listening
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