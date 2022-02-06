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Personal Site Is Ready
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53 views • February 06, 2022
Just letting you know real quick chadchaddington.com is ready to go. I have news I think is breaking and my own hosted videos on there as well as a resources page which will be continuously updated. There is a forum if you sign up and it also sort of doubles as a social media site if you'd like to connect with others who are like minded. Give it a shot and let me know what you think!
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
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