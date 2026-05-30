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THE PROPHECY NEWS PODCAST: The World Is Freaking Out About ‘Disclosure Day’ And Why You Shouldn't-MAY 29 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
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The question is not whether Steven Spielberg knows some classified secret about aliens living among us. The question is why the culture keeps being pushed, decade after decade, toward the same conclusion: mankind is not alone, mankind is being watched, mankind is being prepared, and at some appointed moment a hidden truth will be unveiled to the entire world. The Bible believer already knows mankind is not alone. But what is watching this world is not benevolent space brothers from a distant galaxy. It is a fallen spiritual kingdom, working behind the scenes, preparing this present evil world for the arrival of Antichrist. That’s the bad news, but we also have some very, very Good News to share as well. “Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders,” 2 Thessalonians 2:9 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, Spielberg’s Disclosure Day may be fiction, but fiction has always been one of the Devil’s favorite testing grounds. It lets him introduce ideas before they are implemented. It lets him normalize the unthinkable. It lets him train generations to respond emotionally before they ever have to respond doctrinally. So no, this movie is not proof that aliens are among us. But yes, it is another loud signal that the world is being conditioned for something. The language of disclosure, revelation, contact, proof, and global truth is now everywhere. The world is not being prepared to meet “aliens.” It is being prepared to receive a counterfeit revelation that will draw men further away from the truth of the King James Bible and deeper into the coming kingdom of Antichrist. That makes the question this. How should the Bible Believer live in a time when all these things are going on? The answer is simple. We are to do the Lord’s work of preaching, teaching and evangelizing with the gospel until He comes to get us. Whenever that may be. Towards that end, on this program, we will also be announcing the launch of ‘Operation:Africa!’ that began this week, and share with you the amazing new door that the Lord has opened for us with the Gospel Ministry on the African continent.

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