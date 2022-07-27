The West Try to Decouple Supply Chains from Communist China

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https://gnews.org/post/pzsm02bc
On July 23rd, Miles Guo in a live broadcast talked about the current economic position of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the world, saying that the CCP is being further isolated by the West and lamenting the party’s self-deception.