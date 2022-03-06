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Ukrainian Nazis of the "Territorial Battalion" have taken Ukrainian deputy parliament Nestor Schufritsch hostage in Kyiv & threatening to murder him because he called for restraint, peace & pacifism.
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512 views • March 06, 2022
Full info found with video that was translated from Russian.
Ukrainian Nazis of the so-called "Territorial Battalion" have taken the Ukrainian deputy / parliamentarian Nestor Schufritsch hostage in Kyiv and are threatening to murder him because he previously repeatedly called for restraint, peace and pacifism.
Ukrainian Nazis of the so-called "Territorial Battalion" have taken the Ukrainian deputy / parliamentarian Nestor Schufritsch hostage in Kyiv and are threatening to murder him because he previously repeatedly called for restraint, peace and pacifism.
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