BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Bible Believers Complete Guide To Dispensations And Dispensationalism-NTEB-OCT 22 2025
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
107 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
13 views • 2 days ago

We live in a day and age where Bible truth and biblical revelation are under attack from without as well as from within. Christians are confused and unable to defend bedrock doctrinal pillars like the Pretribulation Rapture of the Church, eternal security, the Godhead, dispensations and dispensationalism. It is on this last topic we embark this evening on a brand-new multipart series on Biblical Dispensationalism.


“If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward: How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words, Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ) Which in other ages was not made known unto the sons of men, as it is now revealed unto his holy apostles and prophets by the Spirit;” Ephesians 3:2-5 (KJB)


On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we begin what will be at least a 7-part look at dispensations in the Bible and dispensationalism as practiced in the Church and do the best we can to see what God’s word has to say about these things. That dispensations exist is not up for debate as every time you open your Bible you are holding a Book that is divided into and Old Testament and a New Testament. That’s two different dispensations before you ever get started, the only question is, how far does the trail extend? We know that Paul tells us to “rightly divide” the word of God, so divisions are absolutely in the Bible. In this series, we will give you all the information you need to first understand for yourself the truth behind biblical dispensations, and second to be able to engage in discussion on the topic accurately, intelligently and biblically with people you come in contact with.


TONIGHT’S STUDY: We begin here in Part #1 with The Foundation — What Is Dispensationalism? Topics covered will include a definition and meaning of the term dispensation, the biblical basis for dispensational divisions, and an overview of main objections and misconceptions. PLEASE NOTE: In the first half hour of tonight’s study, we will finish our look at Romans with the conclusion in chapter 16.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy