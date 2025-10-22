The Bible Believers Complete Guide To Dispensations And Dispensationalism-NTEB-OCT 22 2025

We live in a day and age where Bible truth and biblical revelation are under attack from without as well as from within. Christians are confused and unable to defend bedrock doctrinal pillars like the Pretribulation Rapture of the Church, eternal security, the Godhead, dispensations and dispensationalism. It is on this last topic we embark this evening on a brand-new multipart series on Biblical Dispensationalism.





“If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward: How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words, Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ) Which in other ages was not made known unto the sons of men, as it is now revealed unto his holy apostles and prophets by the Spirit;” Ephesians 3:2-5 (KJB)





On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we begin what will be at least a 7-part look at dispensations in the Bible and dispensationalism as practiced in the Church and do the best we can to see what God’s word has to say about these things. That dispensations exist is not up for debate as every time you open your Bible you are holding a Book that is divided into and Old Testament and a New Testament. That’s two different dispensations before you ever get started, the only question is, how far does the trail extend? We know that Paul tells us to “rightly divide” the word of God, so divisions are absolutely in the Bible. In this series, we will give you all the information you need to first understand for yourself the truth behind biblical dispensations, and second to be able to engage in discussion on the topic accurately, intelligently and biblically with people you come in contact with.





TONIGHT’S STUDY: We begin here in Part #1 with The Foundation — What Is Dispensationalism? Topics covered will include a definition and meaning of the term dispensation, the biblical basis for dispensational divisions, and an overview of main objections and misconceptions. PLEASE NOTE: In the first half hour of tonight’s study, we will finish our look at Romans with the conclusion in chapter 16.