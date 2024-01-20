The Israeli Air Force launched another strike on Syrian territory: explosions occurred in the Al-Mezze area in the west of the Syrian capital Damascus .

A four-story building located near the Lebanese Embassy came under attack. There are reports of dead and wounded. Further details are still unknown.

It is likely that in the near future the command of the Israel Defense Forces will report on the liquidation of one of the high-ranking members of one of the local groups.

Information also appeared in the Arab media about the presence of Israeli aircraft in the airspace over the Golan Heights . More airstrikes are possible.

#Damascus #Israel #Syria

@rybar