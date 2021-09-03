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Ga. Secretary of State Raffensperger draws fire for 2020 election failures
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90 views • September 03, 2021
The Georgia secretary of state has been heavily criticized over the failures in the 2020 election and has also drawn challengers for his job. OAN’s Scott Wheeler has more.
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