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Covid Vaccine Injury Video - The Needle and the Damage Done
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344 views • January 26, 2022
Neil Young's music was just pulled by Spotify after he told them to choose him or Joe Rogan. It reminded me of Neil's great song "The Needle and the Damage Done" and so I cut this video. Please share and comment with your thoughts. If you know anyone who was vaccine injured please leave your stories in the comments. Music copyright owned by someone else, track usage in this video falls under the Fair Use doctrone of the US Copyright Act for being newsworthy content posted for purposes of education and/or discussion.
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