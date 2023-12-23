Create New Account
Champion rugby player gets injected from the game he loves! 💔🖤💔🖤
The Prisoner
If he connected the dots with the shots, he certainly didn't let it be known in this article.

Thanks to Steve52 for the heads up.

Sources

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/rugby-union/2023/12/21/alun-wyn-jones-heart-condition-wales-toulon-ospreys/

https://youtu.be/q0tS_JWFU_4?si=DHV-WxO8pXm4FqDA

vaxxcovidalun wyn jones

