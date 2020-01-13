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The Medical Harms of Hormonal and Surgical Interventions for Gender Dysphoric Children
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13 views • January 13, 2020
Transgenderism is insidiously being pushed on world populations by governments, media, health institutions and big pharma as part of a much larger long term hidden agenda. This is a direct attack on our children and future generations. These experts are discussing the negative health impact on those children who are being targeted.
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