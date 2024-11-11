BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mark Passio 'solipsism' - Wake The Dead ep.73 - December 7, 2022
What is happening
What is happening
9672 followers
0
79 views • 5 months ago

Inner Light


Wake The Dead podcast with host Sean McCann on December 7, 2022. Topics included Solipsism, Satanism, Mind Control, Collectivism, and more.


Mark Passio returns to Wake the Dead to discuss solipsism & how it is used by the controllers of this world to keep mankind powerless, confused & consenting to evil. Solipsism is a divorce from the truth. This neuters people's will & makes them unable to apply their will in reality. It makes them perfect slaves. The biggest weapon in the arsenal of Satanism. Solipsism opens the door to all the other tenets of the satanic philosophy. It leads to self worship & the ego being of primary importance, which leads to moral relativism, then social darwinism, & ultimately eugenics. The satanic control structure pushes solipsism into the minds of the public so as to turn the entire society satanic, & it’s working folks. The key to this modern day solipsism is that people are encouraged to not even trust their own senses, only the television brings truth. This entrains all the people to treat the ‘mass formation’ as the self. The pinnacle of a collectivist society, denying the individual even exists. This nightmare is in effect today. This ideology makes the State the arbiter of truth. What follows is always genocide. The current culling of mankind would never be possible without solipsism.


Find all of Mark’s work here: https://whatonearthishappening.com/

Mark’s podcast: https://whatonearthishappening.com/podcast

Mark’s documentary & presentations: https://whatonearthishappening.com/videos


Please donate to Wake the Dead:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/wakethedead

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/seanmccannabis

Or visit Wake the Dead’s online store:

https://www.storefrontier.com/wakethedead


source

https://rumble.com/v1zu7ni-wtd-ep.73-mark-passio-solipsism.html


https://whatonearthishappening.com/news/838-mark-passio-interviewed-on-wake-the-dead-podcast-december-7-2022


______________________________


Mattias Desmet - ‘Mass Formation’ Hypnosis and the Rise of Technocratic Totalitarianism

https://rumble.com/v1nun7s-mattias-desmet-mass-formation-hypnosis-and-the-rise-of-technocratic-totalit.html


-


MASS CONTROL: Engineering Human Consciousness (pdf) - Jim Keith

https://odysee.com/@RunningOverTheSameOldGround:6/Mass-Control-Jim-Keith:3


-


The Human Condition (pdf) - Hannah Arendt

http://www.sduk.us/afterwork/arendt_the_human_condition.pdf


Keywords
mind controlgenocidesatanicsatanismeugenicsideologysolipsismcollectivismcontrollerssocial darwinismcollectivist societyinner lightcontrol structure
