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SEVEN - A Dylan Avery Film On The Demolition Of Building Seven
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265 views • January 01, 2021
New Film SEVEN Available Today On Multiple Streaming Platforms
AE911Truth is thrilled to announce today’s release of the much-anticipated documentary SEVEN. This 45-minute film, directed by Dylan Avery and narrated by beloved actor Ed Asner, tells the story of World Trade Center Building 7 — from its jaw-dropping “collapse” on 9/11 to the government’s blatant cover-up to the intrepid study by Dr. Leroy Hulsey and his Ph.D. students at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
AE911Truth is thrilled to announce today’s release of the much-anticipated documentary SEVEN. This 45-minute film, directed by Dylan Avery and narrated by beloved actor Ed Asner, tells the story of World Trade Center Building 7 — from its jaw-dropping “collapse” on 9/11 to the government’s blatant cover-up to the intrepid study by Dr. Leroy Hulsey and his Ph.D. students at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
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