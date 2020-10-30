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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report 30 October 2020
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30 views • October 31, 2020
Need to Know (30 October 2020) with David Scorpio and Michael Ivey. Rocketing US GDP 3rd Quarter expansion. Jobless claims shrinking. Black Trump support 31%. Hunter 2-year fling with dead brother’s widow. FBI instructs Facebook to censor Biden coverage. Trump forces China to sell Port of Long Beach. Hillary angrily blathers on. Another Black Rapper endorses Trump. Michael Moore laments polls cannot be trusted. Covid killed off the flu (lies of the scamdemic). CDC cancels flu season for 20-21 (more lies of the scamdemic). Glenn Greenwald resigns over Biden censorship. Islamo-fascist deadly attack in Nice, France. Lil Wayne meets with and praises Trump. Brett Favre endorses Trump.
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