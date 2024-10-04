BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PLANNED NORTH CAROLINA LITHIUM MINE FACES ENVIRONMENTAL [AND NOW MORAL] PUSHBACK ⛰ WE THE PEOPLE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
123 views • 7 months ago

Pooh Say 💕 - This is disturbing. Land grab of Chimney Rock, NC. Town to be bulldozed before removal of the deceased. Sicking and disrespectful. America is truly lost. Lord help us.


Source: https://x.com/cathill17/status/1841933470148526174


Thumbnail: https://www.wthr.com/article/weather/severe-weather/chimney-rock-north-carolina-hurricane-helene-devastation-flooding-town-destroyed/275-eb13dffe-b9c6-4bff-a4f9-99444b852f49


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://tenor.com/view/rock-everythingeverywhereallatonce-gif-25516405


Relief Fund for Hurricane Helene Victims


Families in Western North Carolina need help! Our politicians have done nothing for the people of Appalachia, so we have decided to organize as citizen volunteers. Donations large and small are greatly appreciated. All proceeds will go towards providing relief to victims of Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina in the following ways:


-Food and bottled water for victims

-Fuel for victims

-Toiletries and medical supplies for victims

-Fuel to operate equipment for relief efforts


We are volunteers from groups throughout the Southeast and beyond who are coming to the aid of a demographic our system clearly cares nothing about: Appalachians. We are being told that FEMA is out of money while our government sends billions overseas. Our people are suffering and dying right here, right now, and they don't have time to wait for government services that may never come. We are internally fundraising for our own travel, lodging, and food expenses. We are bringing our own equipment. Absolutely ALL of the funds received will go directly toward supplies for the victims and fuel to operate equipment. We will be organizing relief efforts for the foreseeable future, and will keep this GSG updated with the areas we're focusing on next.


https://www.givesendgo.com/GDEF6

Keywords
north carolinawhite genocidehurricane helenemulti pronged attackchimney rocklithium mineunnatural disaster
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy