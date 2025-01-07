© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dan Bilzerian breaks it down for those of you who still don’t know where the multiple genders and transformer stuff really comes from.
The Sexual Institute.
Magnus Hirschfeld.
https://x.com/AtRealBen/status/1875972323116978499?t=nR-fYl_RDcN95utNW0YQBw&s=19
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/