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Ep. 715 – Matt Walsh And Parents Stunned By Doctors’ Use Of Puberty Blockers On Kids
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30 views • June 07, 2022
🚨 We start this episode with Matt Walsh’s documentary, “What is a Woman?” that exposes the radical doctors, psychiatrists, and professors working hard to indoctrinate the next generation into thinking gender does not exist.
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🇺🇸 Support The Show! | https://bit.ly/3m3cpm4
📲 Download the FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
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