4th day Mass protests SWARM streets, clash with police in Turkish cities

Mass protests SWARM streets, clash with police in Turkish cities – reports

For the fourth day, demonstrations erupt across Turkish cities over the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu

Photos and videos from social media

Later, the Police are pushing protesters in support of the detained Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu out of Saraçhane Park, a RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

➡️Protesters are throwing bottles at police and setting off fireworks. In response, law enforcement officers are using tear gas and pushing back protesters trying to break through to the barricades blocking passage to Ataturk Avenue.