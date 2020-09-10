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KEYS TO BUILDING A HEALTHY MARRIAGE
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20 views • September 10, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on building a healthy marriage. He explains that as Christians we should not be unequally yoked and that our marriage foundation is Jesus Christ, as the rock of our foundation. Pastor Andrew uses building a house as the example of building a healthy marriage. Key bible verses are Romans chapter 12 and Ephesians 5:22-33.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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