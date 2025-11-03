BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Mark of the Beast Technology | Bill Gates’ Microneedle Patch
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
Explore the connection between emerging microneedle patch technology and the biblical prophecy of the Mark of the Beast in Revelation 13. This video examines how modern innovations like Bill Gates’ microneedle patch — which delivers mRNA and quantum-dot digital ID technology — could foreshadow the prophetic system described in Scripture.

📖 Scriptures referenced: Revelation 13, Revelation 14, Daniel 7, Matthew 24, 2 Thessalonians 2

In this video you’ll learn:

  • How the Bible describes the Mark of the Beast and its global economic control

  • What “palisades” and skin-applied markings mean in prophecy

  • How current digital ID and micro-implant technologies align with end-times warnings

  • How believers can stay spiritually prepared and discerning

If you’re interested in Bible prophecy, Christian perspectives on technology, or end-times studies, subscribe and hit the notification bell to stay updated.

Until next time, stay Americanstay Patriotic, and above all, stay Godly… PEACE! ✌️

#BibleProphecy #MarkOfTheBeast #Revelation13 #BillGates #MicroneedlePatch #EndTimes #ChristianPerspective #FaithOverFear #ProphecyWatch

Sourced Articles & Videos:

1. This Is the SCARIEST THING You’ll Hear All Week: The Quantum Dot Vaccine Patch https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/this-is-the-scariest-thing-youll

2. The Mark of the Beast LOOKS LIKE THIS CLOSE UP! https://rumble.com/v1hru91-the-mark-of-the-beast-looks-like-this-close-up.html and Original Video from the TyGreen YouTube channel https://youtu.be/83oGhpe2vVk

3. COVID-19 Death Shots & The Mark Of The Beast: Here’s What You Need To Know! https://rumble.com/v1hrpj7-covid-19-death-shots-and-the-mark-of-the-beast-heres-what-you-need-to-know.html

4. The Microneedle-Patch, Quantum-Dot-Tattoo Mark of the Beast https://www.evangelicaloutreach.org/microneedle-patch-quantum-dot-tattoo-mark-of-the-beast.htm

5. Introducing Subcutaneous Vaccine Passports https://freewestmedia.com/2021/11/15/introducing-subcutaneous-vaccine-passports/


bible prophecymark of the beastend timespolly tommeybill gatessteve baldassariamerican patriots for god and countryprophecy updaterevelation 13antichrist systemchildrens health defensequantum dot tattoochristian prophecyfaith over fearbiblical end timeswatchman warningty greentrending videosmicroneedle patchdigital id technologyskin-implant technology
Chapters

00:00American Patriots for God and County Intro

00:32Trump on Islam: Then and Now — Things Have Changed❗

14:23American Patriots for God and County Outro

