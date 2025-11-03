Mark of the Beast Technology | Bill Gates’ Microneedle Patch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Explore the connection between emerging microneedle patch technology and the biblical prophecy of the Mark of the Beast in Revelation 13. This video examines how modern innovations like Bill Gates’ microneedle patch — which delivers mRNA and quantum-dot digital ID technology — could foreshadow the prophetic system described in Scripture.
📖 Scriptures referenced: Revelation 13, Revelation 14, Daniel 7, Matthew 24, 2 Thessalonians 2
In this video you’ll learn:
-
How the Bible describes the Mark of the Beast and its global economic control
-
What “palisades” and skin-applied markings mean in prophecy
-
How current digital ID and micro-implant technologies align with end-times warnings
-
How believers can stay spiritually prepared and discerning
Sourced Articles & Videos:
1. This Is the SCARIEST THING You’ll Hear All Week: The Quantum Dot Vaccine Patch https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/this-is-the-scariest-thing-youll
2. The Mark of the Beast LOOKS LIKE THIS CLOSE UP! https://rumble.com/v1hru91-the-mark-of-the-beast-looks-like-this-close-up.html and Original Video from the TyGreen YouTube channel https://youtu.be/83oGhpe2vVk
3. COVID-19 Death Shots & The Mark Of The Beast: Here’s What You Need To Know! https://rumble.com/v1hrpj7-covid-19-death-shots-and-the-mark-of-the-beast-heres-what-you-need-to-know.html
4. The Microneedle-Patch, Quantum-Dot-Tattoo Mark of the Beast https://www.evangelicaloutreach.org/microneedle-patch-quantum-dot-tattoo-mark-of-the-beast.htm
5. Introducing Subcutaneous Vaccine Passports https://freewestmedia.com/2021/11/15/introducing-subcutaneous-vaccine-passports/
