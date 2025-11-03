Mark of the Beast Technology | Bill Gates’ Microneedle Patch

Explore the connection between emerging microneedle patch technology and the biblical prophecy of the Mark of the Beast in Revelation 13. This video examines how modern innovations like Bill Gates’ microneedle patch — which delivers mRNA and quantum-dot digital ID technology — could foreshadow the prophetic system described in Scripture.

📖 Scriptures referenced: Revelation 13, Revelation 14, Daniel 7, Matthew 24, 2 Thessalonians 2

In this video you’ll learn:

How the Bible describes the Mark of the Beast and its global economic control

What “palisades” and skin-applied markings mean in prophecy

How current digital ID and micro-implant technologies align with end-times warnings

How believers can stay spiritually prepared and discerning

Sourced Articles & Videos:

1. This Is the SCARIEST THING You’ll Hear All Week: The Quantum Dot Vaccine Patch https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/this-is-the-scariest-thing-youll

2. The Mark of the Beast LOOKS LIKE THIS CLOSE UP! https://rumble.com/v1hru91-the-mark-of-the-beast-looks-like-this-close-up.html and Original Video from the TyGreen YouTube channel https://youtu.be/83oGhpe2vVk

3. COVID-19 Death Shots & The Mark Of The Beast: Here’s What You Need To Know! https://rumble.com/v1hrpj7-covid-19-death-shots-and-the-mark-of-the-beast-heres-what-you-need-to-know.html

4. The Microneedle-Patch, Quantum-Dot-Tattoo Mark of the Beast https://www.evangelicaloutreach.org/microneedle-patch-quantum-dot-tattoo-mark-of-the-beast.htm

5. Introducing Subcutaneous Vaccine Passports https://freewestmedia.com/2021/11/15/introducing-subcutaneous-vaccine-passports/





