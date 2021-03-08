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TruNews - March 8, 2021 (MIRROR)
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20 views • March 09, 2021
Mar 8, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, they discuss the deal with the devil being offered to fed-up Americans, that for the small price of submission, you will get to see friends and visit grandma, that is, if she survived Andrew Cuomo’s COVID gulag. They also address the sexual harassment allegations being leveled against the New York Governor, and the super—spreader migrant highway Biden has opened up on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 03/08/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/faustian-freedom-get-vaccinated-and-receive-limited-liberty
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, they discuss the deal with the devil being offered to fed-up Americans, that for the small price of submission, you will get to see friends and visit grandma, that is, if she survived Andrew Cuomo’s COVID gulag. They also address the sexual harassment allegations being leveled against the New York Governor, and the super—spreader migrant highway Biden has opened up on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 03/08/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/faustian-freedom-get-vaccinated-and-receive-limited-liberty
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