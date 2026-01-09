💥Ukrainian channels report that Kiev was attacked by modified "Geraniums" with an increased amount of explosives

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥Ukrainian Telegram channels report that Kiev was attacked by modified "Geraniums" with an increased amount of explosives.
Also: there has been epeated launches of Kalibr cruise missiles from missile carriers in the Black Sea have been reported.
💥🇺🇦 TPP-5 (thermal power plant) is the main target of the current attack on Kiev.