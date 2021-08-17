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Parrent Matt Walsh at the Board of Education for Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools [10.08.2021]
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2 views • August 17, 2021
Informative television programming of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville & Davidson County Tennessee. The MetroGovNashville YouTube Channel is administered by MNN (The Metro Nashville Network), a division of the Information Technology Services Department of Metro Government. For more information, visit nashville.gov or nashville.gov/MNN
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Matt Walsh CONFRONTS School Board Over Mask Mandate
132,833 views Aug 12, 2021
Matt Walsh
348K subscribers
https://youtu.be/snCOI3ZKbow
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO01ytfzgXYy4glnPJm4PPQ
Fed up with the talking heads? Matt gives you a no-holds-barred take on today’s cultural, religious, and political issues.
https://www.youtube.com/c/MattWalsh/about
https://www.dailywire.com/
https://www.facebook.com/MattWalshBlog/
https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-matt-walsh-show/id1367210511
As a concerned community member, Matt Walsh personally attended a Nashville school board meeting yesterday to voice his opinion on the district’s universal mask mandate. Watch his fiery speech.
LIKE & SUBSCRIBE for new videos everyday. http://bit.ly/2QA8RbN
Watch the full episode here: https://bit.ly/3CzkWpb
Watch full episodes of The Matt Walsh Show here: https://bit.ly/3kImEel
Held on August 10, 2021.
5 days ago · Uploaded by MetroNashville
08/10/21 MNPS Board of Education
8,873 views Aug 12, 2021
MetroNashville
4.05K subscribers
https://youtu.be/3KVV4oN86Mo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKpWDnPeJ9IQ9Sx7AfBORhg
Visit us on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroNashvilleNetwork/
Matt Walsh CONFRONTS School Board Over Mask Mandate
132,833 views Aug 12, 2021
Matt Walsh
348K subscribers
https://youtu.be/snCOI3ZKbow
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO01ytfzgXYy4glnPJm4PPQ
Fed up with the talking heads? Matt gives you a no-holds-barred take on today’s cultural, religious, and political issues.
https://www.youtube.com/c/MattWalsh/about
https://www.dailywire.com/
https://www.facebook.com/MattWalshBlog/
https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-matt-walsh-show/id1367210511
As a concerned community member, Matt Walsh personally attended a Nashville school board meeting yesterday to voice his opinion on the district’s universal mask mandate. Watch his fiery speech.
LIKE & SUBSCRIBE for new videos everyday. http://bit.ly/2QA8RbN
Watch the full episode here: https://bit.ly/3CzkWpb
Watch full episodes of The Matt Walsh Show here: https://bit.ly/3kImEel
Held on August 10, 2021.
5 days ago · Uploaded by MetroNashville
08/10/21 MNPS Board of Education
8,873 views Aug 12, 2021
MetroNashville
4.05K subscribers
https://youtu.be/3KVV4oN86Mo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKpWDnPeJ9IQ9Sx7AfBORhg
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