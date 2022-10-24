Broadcast Opinion - Ukraine has a Nuclear Bomb in Nikolayev, they will Detonate It. - Then Blame Russia.

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This appears to be from a television broadcast. The following was with this video. Ukraine has a nuclear bomb in Nikolayev, they will detonate it and then blame Russia, so that the United States has an excuse for direct involvement in the war and firing missiles at Russia.... It is clear and certain that they want to start the great battle with nuclear weapons. This is what America seeks.
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