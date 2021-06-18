The O'Connell Report (Episode 58): How The COVID Virus Saved Intel & Israel



Now you will understand why it is the internet security system is a mess. Only mighty Israel and their GRU Asset computer scientists can save the day :-)



A bunch of new "backdoors" into Intel chips have been found by researchers. here are the initial links to peruse.



0-10:40 - Intro, the limited hang out gang continues.

10.40-16:00 - Refresh...Russian GRU assets in Israel.

16:00-21:45 - Intel chips have a new backdoor in microcode

21:45-32:28 - What happened to Intel & 10nm...really?

32:28-35:15 - Saviour, Intel, Covid and work from home.

35:15-38:19 - The key narrative.

38:19-45:58 - Critical infrastructure, Zohar Zisapel and RAD Group, the ususal suspects.

45:58-57:06 - I hope you will now understand what is going on now.

57:06 to end - Conclusion, going over the big picture.



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