Jack Posobiec: The Lancet’s Addendum Is a Huge Mea Culpa About the Conflict of Interest of None Other Than Peter Daszak

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06/21/2021 Jack Posobiec, the new Editor in Chief of Human Events: The Lancet’s addendum is a major correction to their 2020 February letter. It is a huge Mea culpa about the conflict of interest of none other than Peter Daszak. It turns out that Peter Daszak was the one pushing that letter despite him, firstly, financially benefiting from the relationship with the Wuhan Lab. Secondly, he was involved in these “gain-of-function” experiments.