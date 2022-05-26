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The Rapture and the Planetary Parade of June 2022
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1883 views • May 26, 2022
80,102 views - May 3, 2022 George from Return of the King shares that in June of 2022 a rare alignment of planets is going to occur. A Planet parade is going to occur which even involves the Moon and the Sun. A full planet parade is rare. Certain plants will be in the constellation of the Rapture which is expected on June 15th 2022. Mirror
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