Senate Hearing Jan 11: Recent Damning Revelations via a Released Fauci Email

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The Kentucky senator went to task on the White House chief medical advisor during Tuesday’s Senate hearing over recent damning revelations via a released Fauci email that suggests he targeted the reputations of scientists who disagree with him.
“Dr. Fauci, the idea that a government official like yourself would claim unilaterally to represent science and that any criticism of you would be considered a criticism of science itself is quite dangerous,” Paul said.
He continued by saying the chief medical advisor “rules by mandate,” and uses his power to attempt to crush scientists who disagree with him — a devastating indictment on the recently released Fauci emails.
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