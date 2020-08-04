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THE SCAMDEMIC - Fear Vs. Facts
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39 views • August 04, 2020
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In this video we shed light on what is really going on right now by looking only at facts and expert opinions. Be prepared for some shocking revelations!
Please like, share & subscribe.
Stay healthy!
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here:
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Please contact us for personal advice:
https://lyranara.info/contact/
In this video we shed light on what is really going on right now by looking only at facts and expert opinions. Be prepared for some shocking revelations!
Please like, share & subscribe.
Stay healthy!
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