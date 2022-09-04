Quo Vadis





Sep 4, 2022 In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for September 3, 2022.





Dear children, I love you as you are and I ask you to seek everywhere to witness to My Son Jesus.





Humanity has turned away from the Creator and My poor children walk like blind men guiding other blind men.





Turn to Jesus and embrace the light of truth.





Do not turn away from prayer.





When you are away, you become the target of the demon.





You are of the Lord and you must follow and serve only Him.





You are living in the time of the great spiritual battle.





Confession, Eucharist, Holy Rosary, Holy Scripture and fidelity to the true Magisterium of the Church:





Behold the weapons for the great combat.





You are walking towards a future of great trials.





Those who love the truth will be persecuted and brought before the courts.





You will still see horrors on Earth.





Do not retreat.





Whatever happens, stay with Jesus.





Do not forget: In God there is no half-truth.





Onward along the path I have pointed out to you!





I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Pedro Regis is the visionary of the alleged apparitions of Our Lady of Anguera in Brazil.





Pedro has allegedly received over 5000 messages since 1987.





The messages touch on a wide variety of subjects containing nothing incompatible with Church teachings or approved private revelations.





While the church is always cautious of alleged apparitions,





Pedro has general support from his Archbishop Zanoni Demettino Castro of the Archdiocese of Eira de Santana.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6TxEwZaROA



