Pro-Life Speaker Rebekah Hagan Reverses Her Chemical Abortion and Chooses Life

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TAKEAWAYS
Our culture has been dramatically acclimated to the killing of unborn children
Rebekah found help from medical professionals by visiting AbortionPillReversal.com
Chemical abortion pills are often called “Plan C” or “The 10-Week After Pill” to disguise the horror of the baby’s death
Reverse your chemical abortion, by calling 1-877-558-0333 to start the abortion pill reversal process
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Abortion Pill Reversal Website: https://abortionpillreversal.com/
Rebekah Hagan’s Story Video: https://bit.ly/39ZNrT1
TikToker tells her baby she could have killed it: https://bit.ly/3x3MVMM
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