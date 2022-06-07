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Pro-Life Speaker Rebekah Hagan Reverses Her Chemical Abortion and Chooses Life
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54 views • June 07, 2022
Minutes after Rebekah Hagan swallowed an abortion pill back in 2013, she knew she made a horrible mistake. Pregnant with her second child while just a freshman in college, Rebekah was desperate and alone. However, she desperately wanted to reverse the effects of the chemical abortion and after doing an in-depth search online, she found help through a network of medical professionals from Abortion Pill Reversal. Rebekah explains the mindset of those who are facing an unplanned pregnancy, and how Planned Parenthood deceitfully pursuades women into believing the chemical abortion is the only option available. Thankfully, a baby can have a second chance at life, and a chemical abortion can be reversed. Rebekah’s son who was spared through the abortion pill reversal process, is now a happy, healthy 9-year-old.


TAKEAWAYS

Our culture has been dramatically acclimated to the killing of unborn children

Rebekah found help from medical professionals by visiting AbortionPillReversal.com

Chemical abortion pills are often called “Plan C” or “The 10-Week After Pill” to disguise the horror of the baby’s death

Reverse your chemical abortion, by calling 1-877-558-0333 to start the abortion pill reversal process


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Abortion Pill Reversal Website: https://abortionpillreversal.com/
Rebekah Hagan’s Story Video: https://bit.ly/39ZNrT1
TikToker tells her baby she could have killed it: https://bit.ly/3x3MVMM

🔗 CONNECT WITH REBEKAH HAGAN
Website: https://rebekahhagan.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beckyhaganspeaks
Twitter: https://twitter.com/haganrebekah

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Keywords
planned parenthoodamericagodlifechurchinfanticidepro lifemargaret sangerabortion pillchemical abortiontina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showpro choice is deathrebekah hagan
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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