PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - DR. RIMA LAIBOW RALPH FUCETOLA AND GUEST DR. ANA MARIA MIHALCEA MD, PhD, 30TH AUGUST 2022 PART 1

Finally, C19 Injection Poisonous Metal Nanoparticle Ingredient Discussions Are Exploding.

We have known that the C19 injection vials contain abnormal nanoparticles and self-assembly nanostructures. This topic has not received the attention it deserved for a long time in larger news publications, while the discussion about the mRNA spike protein and its toxic effects were filling the daily news. Most front-line doctors did not address the topic of Graphene Hydroxide, self-assembly nanostructures, magnetism after the injection - and the topic of shedding is still being denied by many, even though we have mounting evidence for this phenomenon.

After the publication of the German report on contents of C19 vials, this has changed.

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