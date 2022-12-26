Uploading 'Kill Covid & Flu + Spike Protein Inhibiting Aloe Vera Plant

I made this video about a spray Iodine on a YouTube video and around 11k people watched it before it was removed. Then calls were made to Alex Jones requesting it in spray, well here is how you can make it. PS. if the Magnesium is too strong for your hand instead of using 2 grams, use half a gram. This is a much better idea than using Alcohol for cleaning hand and surfaces.
Also I briefly mentioned that ALOE VERA plant has been researched as a plant that can inhibit the spike protein, research that on the NIH website lol, and see what you think and maybe pass this around and think about drinking ALOE PLANT!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.