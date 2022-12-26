Create New Account
Uploading 'Kill Covid & Flu + Spike Protein Inhibiting Aloe Vera Plant
Kingdom Awake with Cory Gray
I made this video about a spray Iodine on a YouTube video and around 11k people watched it before it was removed. Then calls were made to Alex Jones requesting it in spray, well here is how you can make it. PS. if the Magnesium is too strong for your hand instead of using 2 grams, use half a gram. This is a much better idea than using Alcohol for cleaning hand and surfaces.

Also I briefly mentioned that ALOE VERA plant has been researched as a plant that can inhibit the spike protein, research that on the NIH website lol, and see what you think and maybe pass this around and think about drinking ALOE PLANT!

