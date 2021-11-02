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War is Not the Answer
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50 views • November 02, 2021
Wars are designed and instigated by psychopaths whose goal is to profit at the expense of human life. We simply cannot fall for this sad wrongdoing any longer. Covid 19 has been a tool designed to set the stage for a greatest war the world has ever seen. And, not a shot has been fired. When we wake up and appreciate what is happening, we can address the perpetrators and stop the madness!
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