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The world is laughing at us | Michelle Malkin
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250 views • May 02, 2021
Michelle Malkin: After Biden’s first 100 days, "the world is watching, laughing in scorn as we destroy ourselves and our greatness from within." - via Michelle Malkin Sovereign Nation, Saturdays at 8PM ET on Newsmax TV
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