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Organised crime: COVID-19 and ANTHRAX-01 – Interview with Heiko Schöning
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101 views • November 13, 2021
In his new book "GAME OVER", doctor and reserve officer Heiko Schöning proves the criminal machinations surrounding COVID-19. As if in a blueprint, eighteen years earlier the perpetrators of today carried out a similar crime with deadly anthrax bacteria. Criminalistic details and powers of deduction led him to the conclusion: the same institutes and clans are still involved in this evil game. Even ex-President Trump plays a role in it ... In his exclusive interview with Kla.TV, Schöning gives the first deeper insights into his explosive revelations.
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www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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