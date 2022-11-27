Create New Account
Biden & evil rulers of the NWO steal, kill & destroy...but GOD with us
PastorRuth
Published Sunday

The Biden Administrations vilify political rivals and we the people, evil depopulation agendas "steal, kill and destroy," fraud and the cry for freedom stir the populations of the world to action, children become targets and parents fight to protect their families.... When it seems the battle is too great to win....but GOD! Listen to God's Word and be encouraged! (I Kings 20-21) ...we can still Be Thankful!

democratsbibleevilsalvationbidenfraudrepentancekingpoilitics

