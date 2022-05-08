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Obedience and Mission
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64 views • May 08, 2022
Obedience and Mission -
How being obedient to God identifies our mission.
We all have a hole in our hearts for God, but we have to choose to fill that hole with His love.
Personally, many doors closed on me to show God's will for me to be all-in for CMCS, through much soul searching and discernment with a spiritual director.
Also, I want to do work in politics, but my obedience to God says that my place is with CMCS.
As a photographer on Fine Art America I now develop the artist blogging community, because doors opened that I walked through before I knew it.
In other words, Jesus says "I am the good shepherd, says the Lord;
I know my sheep, and mine know me."
~ John 10:14
Many of us know the scriptures verse, but do we know the Shepherd just as well?
Our mission as Catholic men is not where our paycheck comes from, that is the by-product. Our mission is finding our identity by being obedient to God, and meeting Him where He is at work.
Like sheep, we attune our ears to the voice of the Good Shepherd by getting off the grid and away from the outside noise, and then spending time in prayer, confession, reading scriptures and receiving the Eucharist, etc.
Be obedient to God and He will show you your mission.
Comment below or contact us at https://cmcsmen.tiny.us/contact
Join us on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
How being obedient to God identifies our mission.
We all have a hole in our hearts for God, but we have to choose to fill that hole with His love.
Personally, many doors closed on me to show God's will for me to be all-in for CMCS, through much soul searching and discernment with a spiritual director.
Also, I want to do work in politics, but my obedience to God says that my place is with CMCS.
As a photographer on Fine Art America I now develop the artist blogging community, because doors opened that I walked through before I knew it.
In other words, Jesus says "I am the good shepherd, says the Lord;
I know my sheep, and mine know me."
~ John 10:14
Many of us know the scriptures verse, but do we know the Shepherd just as well?
Our mission as Catholic men is not where our paycheck comes from, that is the by-product. Our mission is finding our identity by being obedient to God, and meeting Him where He is at work.
Like sheep, we attune our ears to the voice of the Good Shepherd by getting off the grid and away from the outside noise, and then spending time in prayer, confession, reading scriptures and receiving the Eucharist, etc.
Be obedient to God and He will show you your mission.
Comment below or contact us at https://cmcsmen.tiny.us/contact
Join us on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
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