ELECTION MACHINES WERE A DISASTER THIS TUESDAY

Leah Hopes reacts to the voting machine nightmare that took place again this week.
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:8c651d94914767e3
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.