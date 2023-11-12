Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ELECTION MACHINES WERE A DISASTER THIS TUESDAY
channel image
The Absolute Truth w/ Emerald
5 Subscribers
93 views
Published 19 hours ago



Leah Hopes reacts to the voting machine nightmare that took place again this week.




Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:8c651d94914767e3

Keywords
reactstookleah

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket