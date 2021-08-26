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CHP Talks: Flying the CHP Banner in Essex!
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14 views • August 26, 2021
August 26, 2021: Jeremy Palko, CHP candidate for Essex (Ontario) speaks with CHP Leader, Rod Taylor, about why he decided to step into the ring in this 2021 election to represent the CHP’s values of Life, Family and Freedom.
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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