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PROOF DOUG FORD LIED ABOUT PROTESTERS - Playing Hockey At Ontario Premier Doug Ford's House
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74 views • October 25, 2020
Doug Ford, the Premier of Ontario has killed the Ontario economy. Canadians are protesting quietly and politely outside his house in Etobicoke and they are doing so peacefully.
Doug Ford has lied in the past about the protests being loud and violent which they have not been. Here are 45 minutes of uncut footage to show you how quiet and reserved the protests really are.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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Doug Ford has lied in the past about the protests being loud and violent which they have not been. Here are 45 minutes of uncut footage to show you how quiet and reserved the protests really are.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
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