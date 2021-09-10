© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE 911 FILES - Another slow Mo of a plane approaching the Twin Towers - see my comments - My collection of video files!
Follow
3
Share
Report
329 views • September 10, 2021
I have personally researched this one, with the perspective and maps with Google Earth, the second perspective of this gentleman, with the wing going behind the building supposedly at the rear of the towers appears incorrect! According to the maps I have seen, the building where the wing goes behind is actually in front of the towers, so the wing going behind is very possible, however the question remains, was it a real plane? It does look like CGI! Today, 20 years on, all buildings on Google Earth look very different!
I am uploading all files I have on 911 I have saved over a period of time! They come from various sources. Where I can, I will name them in order to credit the original provider if known! I cannot verify that they are all 100% correct, you can make your own decisions!
I am uploading all files I have on 911 I have saved over a period of time! They come from various sources. Where I can, I will name them in order to credit the original provider if known! I cannot verify that they are all 100% correct, you can make your own decisions!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.