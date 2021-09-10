THE 911 FILES - Another slow Mo of a plane approaching the Twin Towers - see my comments - My collection of video files!

I have personally researched this one, with the perspective and maps with Google Earth, the second perspective of this gentleman, with the wing going behind the building supposedly at the rear of the towers appears incorrect! According to the maps I have seen, the building where the wing goes behind is actually in front of the towers, so the wing going behind is very possible, however the question remains, was it a real plane? It does look like CGI! Today, 20 years on, all buildings on Google Earth look very different!



I am uploading all files I have on 911 I have saved over a period of time! They come from various sources. Where I can, I will name them in order to credit the original provider if known! I cannot verify that they are all 100% correct, you can make your own decisions!