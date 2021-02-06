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The Hard Fork, Part Twenty-two
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210 views • February 06, 2021
The source links for this post.
https://michaeljlindell.com/ “Absolute Proof,” Mike’s 2-hour documentary about how the 2020 election was stolen. The most recent evidence shows up about 1:30 into the show. It’s quite a bombshell.
https://wpcdn.zenger.news/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/24190822/2020-12-23-Sidney-Powell-Team-Binder-ZENGER-NEWS.pdf And here is Sydney Powell’s evidence. The first article is long, about the 2016 election. The rest of the articles are about this election. Study it carefully.
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/56cafc3c1cb15e4a99957b983dd4eb9159814d316528b77ab792fc3ec90c39c2.jpg, Image of the actual election results prior to the big steal the evidence for which no court in the country wants to examine. I remember seeing this graphic way back in November.
https://dlive.tv/RedPill78 RPN Friday Night Livestream with Reba Sherrill, Restoring American Sovereignty. Very interesting, if somewhat confusing. But see the next link for clarification.
http://3141united.com Reba Sherrill’s website about establishing county assemblies (different from current county governments) in all 3141 counties across all 50 states. Includes the hidden history of the nation from the time of the Magna Carta to now, with resources to learn more.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/psIgM2pdjmVf/ Khazarian Mafia, How The Rothschilds Got Control Of The World, Child SRA For Baal/Moloch TTP 8.3.20 Scott McKay “The Tipping Point.” One of multiple sources for the information discussed. I know, it sounds completely unbelievable—but history is written by the “victors” or those demanding power over everyone. It makes sense these people would hide from view of the “common” folk.
https://www.X22Report.com Dave’s ongoing analysis of the larger picture. 02/05/21 Ep. 2397a - The [DS]/[CB] Is Now Doing All The Economic Work For Trump. Ep. 2397b - Game Theory, The Take Down Will Be On The Patriots Timetable.
My two-part series about a Constitution for the Children of God (the 10 Commandments in a form that might work as a legal framework).
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
https://michaeljlindell.com/ “Absolute Proof,” Mike’s 2-hour documentary about how the 2020 election was stolen. The most recent evidence shows up about 1:30 into the show. It’s quite a bombshell.
https://wpcdn.zenger.news/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/24190822/2020-12-23-Sidney-Powell-Team-Binder-ZENGER-NEWS.pdf And here is Sydney Powell’s evidence. The first article is long, about the 2016 election. The rest of the articles are about this election. Study it carefully.
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/56cafc3c1cb15e4a99957b983dd4eb9159814d316528b77ab792fc3ec90c39c2.jpg, Image of the actual election results prior to the big steal the evidence for which no court in the country wants to examine. I remember seeing this graphic way back in November.
https://dlive.tv/RedPill78 RPN Friday Night Livestream with Reba Sherrill, Restoring American Sovereignty. Very interesting, if somewhat confusing. But see the next link for clarification.
http://3141united.com Reba Sherrill’s website about establishing county assemblies (different from current county governments) in all 3141 counties across all 50 states. Includes the hidden history of the nation from the time of the Magna Carta to now, with resources to learn more.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/psIgM2pdjmVf/ Khazarian Mafia, How The Rothschilds Got Control Of The World, Child SRA For Baal/Moloch TTP 8.3.20 Scott McKay “The Tipping Point.” One of multiple sources for the information discussed. I know, it sounds completely unbelievable—but history is written by the “victors” or those demanding power over everyone. It makes sense these people would hide from view of the “common” folk.
https://www.X22Report.com Dave’s ongoing analysis of the larger picture. 02/05/21 Ep. 2397a - The [DS]/[CB] Is Now Doing All The Economic Work For Trump. Ep. 2397b - Game Theory, The Take Down Will Be On The Patriots Timetable.
My two-part series about a Constitution for the Children of God (the 10 Commandments in a form that might work as a legal framework).
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
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