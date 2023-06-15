Create New Account
China is planting Fields of Stones stuck to Metal Bars
High Hopes
Published 15 hours ago
XandrewX


June 15, 2023


They may have picked it up from Alan Bond (The America's Cup notoriety. Reputed to have sold thousands of acres of effectively barren WA land he filled with cheap green artificial butcher's-sales'-counter turf, for its Aerial Inspection by the buyer). lol


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y5RIswKhdsqM/

Keywords
chinaartificial turffields of stonesmetal barsalan bondpainting landpainting dead trees

